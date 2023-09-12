Man killed in elephant attack in Kerala

Wayanad (Ker), Sep 12 (PTI) A 53-year-old man was killed in an attack by a wild elephant in this north Kerala district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident was reported from Thavalappara area under Vellamunda forest station in the hill district at 11.30 am, they said.

Police said Thankachan, a trekking guide, was attacked by the elephant when he had gone out for trekking with a few tourists.

The team allegedly encountered a wild elephant charging towards them. While others managed to flee from the spot, Thankachan had no time to escape, and he was attacked by the elephant, police said.

He was immediately rushed to the Mananthavady Medical College but could not be saved. His body has been shifted to the mortuary, the police added. PTI TGB TGB ANE