Man killed in fire at grocery shop in Mumbai

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) A 70-year-old man died of burn injuries after a fire broke out at a grocery shop in Mumbai, officials said on Thursday.

The blaze was reported at 11.54 pm on Wednesday at the single-storey shop located in a chawl (row tenement) at Jai Bhavani Nagar in Antop Hill area, a civic official said.

The victim, Pannalal Vaishya, was stranded on the upper section of the shop, he said.

Members of the public told the fire brigade personnel that before their arrival at the spot, two cylinder blasts occurred on the upper floor of the structure, he said.

The blaze was confined to electric wiring and installations, household articles and grocery materials on the ground and upper floors of the structure.

The fire brigade doused the blaze within 20 minutes, the official said.

Thereafter, Vaishya was rescued and rushed to the nearby Sion Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. He had suffered 100 per cent burn injuries, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI KK GK