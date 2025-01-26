Man killed in firecracker blast at church festival in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Jan 26 (PTI) A man was killed in a fireworks explosion during the annual festival held at St Xavier's Church in Thekkan Thanisseri here on Sunday.The deceased has been identified as Francis Parekkadan, 54, a resident of Thanisseri, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred around 12.30 pm when a large firecracker exploded, causing him severe burn injuries.

Francis was rushed to a private hospital in Mala but was declared dead upon arrival.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, they added. PTI ARM ARM ROH