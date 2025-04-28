Man killed in gas cylinder explosion in Gurugram, son injured

Gurugram, Apr 28 (PTI) A man died and his son got injured after a gas cylinder exploded at their house in Gurugram's Shikohpur village on Monday, police said.

The child suffered burn injuries and has been hospitalised, they said.

According to the police, Sushil, a resident of Kumbhavas village in Rewari, lived with his family in a rented accommodation. At around 5 am, he woke up after realising that the room was covered with the smell of cooking.

Sushil immediately sent his children out of the room. However, when he switched on the light to check, the cylinder exploded, causing a blaze. The man got badly burnt in this incident and died while his minor son got injured, the police said, adding that the fire was doused by the neighbours.

The body has been handed over to the family after the postmortem. A further probe is underway, they said. PTI COR NB NB