Man killed in Gondia for objecting to drugs consumption; 1 arrested, 2 minors detained

Gondia (Maharashtra), Aug 23 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was brutally murdered following an altercation after he asked three persons, two of them minors, not to consume drugs in the backyard of his house in Maharashtra's Gondia district, police said.

The police cracked the case within 24 hours and arrested one person and detained two juveniles for the crime.

The deceased, identified as Vicky Shriram Farkunde (29), a resident of Chotta Gondia, had an altercation some days ago with the three accused over consumption of drugs in the backyard of his house, said the police.

During the altercation, Farkunde asked the trio not to gather in the compound of his house and consume drugs. Irked over his objection, one Lucky Sunil Meshram and two juveniles attacked the 29-year-old man with sharp-edged weapons at around 11 pm on Thursday when he was returning home, they said.

The trio slit Farkunde's throat and stabbed him, killing him on the spot, and fled, said the police.

On getting information about the murder, a Gondia city police team led by Inspector Kishore Parwate acted swiftly and arrested Meshram and detained the two minors involved in the crime. PTI COR RSY