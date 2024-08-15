Man killed in Haryana's Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar (Haryana), Aug 15 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was allegedly killed by unidentified assailants in the Hamida area of this Haryana district, police said on Thursday.

Tinu had gone to work at a weigh bridge in the Shadipur village late on Wednesday in place of his brother Aman, they said.

He was allegedly attacked and killed by unidentified assailants, they added.

His family members blocked the Khajuri-Saharanpur Road on Thursday to demand the assailants' arrest.

Hamida police station in-charge Gurdayal Singh said efforts were underway to trace the killers. PTI COR CHS SZM