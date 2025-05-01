Man killed in hit-and-run in southwest Delhi, accused held

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was killed after a speeding car ran him over in southwest Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

Police have arrested Rajesh Mehta (55), a resident of Paschim Vihar area, in the case, he said.

The incident occurred on April 26. A PCR call was received about an injured person lying on Ring Road. The injured was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre where doctors declared him brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

The deceased was later identified as Mulu (34), a native of Madhya Pradesh after police recovered an Aadhaar card from the spot. His body was handed over to his family after postmortem, said the officer.

"A case was registered at RK Puram police station and further investigation was taken up. Due to the absence of CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the incident and heavy traffic movement, there were no initial leads," said the DCP.

A special team was formed. The team scanned footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras across a 25-km stretch from Dhaula Kuan to AIIMS and further into West Delhi, police said.

During the analysis of CCTV footage, a white car with a dent on the driver's side was seen passing through multiple locations around the time of the incident. The vehicle was finally traced to Paschim Vihar. Local inquiries revealed that the car was registered in the name of a woman.

When confronted, she told police that her husband was driving the car on the day of the incident.

"Mehta was summoned for questioning and he confessed to the crime. He told the police that he was driving towards Green Park via AIIMS at a high speed when he hit a man crossing the road and fled the scene in panic. The vehicle was seized and Mehta was arrested," said the DCP, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI BM BM HIG HIG