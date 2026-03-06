Man killed in hit-and-run near Delhi's Shastri Park flyover

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) An unidentified man died after being hit by an unknown vehicle near the Shastri Park flyover in northeast Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, the official said.

Police said that the information regarding a man lying unconscious on the road was received at Shastri Park police station.

A police team reached the spot where they found the man in an injured condition. He was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established and the body has been preserved at the mortuary of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for identification.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was hit by a speeding vehicle, which fled the scene after the accident.

Police said a case has been registered and efforts are underway to identify the victim and trace the offending vehicle. PTI BM AMJ AMJ