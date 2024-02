Shimla, Feb 22 (PTI) A man died in a fire that broke out at Harijan basti in Himachal Pradesh's Una on Thursday evening, officials said.

The fire broke out at a house in Upper Kotla village in Una. The deceased was identified as Sanjeev Kumar (35), a resident of Una, as per the state emergency response centre.

The cause of the fire, which has been brought under control, is yet to be ascertained, officials added.