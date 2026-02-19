Man killed in house fire in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Feb 19 (PTI) A 63-year-old man was killed on Thursday after a fire broke out at his house here, police said.

Charanjit Sharma, the deceased, was alone at the house located in Mohalla Bandia near Dal Bazaar at the time of the incident. His wife, a school teacher, was out on duty. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, police said.

The blaze was so intense that no one could enter the house, which was gutted in the fire, officials said.

The firemen managed to douse the flames despite the narrow approach lanes leading to the house, they said.