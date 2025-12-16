Man killed in house fire in MP

Khandwa (MP), Dec 16 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was killed in a fire that broke out in a house and spread to two others in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, a police official said.

The incident occurred in Saktapur village located under the Narmada Nagar police station limits. The deceased, identified as Suraj Rathore, was asleep in one of the affected houses, said Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rai.

"The fire broke out in a house in the village, possibly due to a short circuit. The flames quickly engulfed two nearby houses," he said.

The fire was brought under control with the help of six fire engines and the incident is under investigation, Raid added. PTI COR HWP MAS NP