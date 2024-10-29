Man killed in knife attack over land in UP village

Gonda (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was killed in a knife attack in a village here on Tuesday and another wounded, police said.

A fight broke out between Roop Narayan and Brahma Deen, both natives of Khajuria village, over a piece of land.

During the fight, Brahma Deen's side attacked Mansha Ram and Bablu Awasthi, both aged 26, and seriously injured them, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Radheshyam Rai said.

They both were rushed to the local community health centre, where doctors declared Mansha Ram dead and referred Bablu Awasthi to the medical college, he said.

On the complaint of Mansha Ram's father, a case was registered under sections of the BNS against several people at Colonelganj Police Station.

The accused remain at large and a hunt is on to nab them, Rai said. PTI COR NAV VN VN