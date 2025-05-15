Man killed in Latur district over land dispute; brother held, nephew detained

Latur, May 15 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Latur district on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly killing his brother over a land dispute and detained the teenage son of the accused in connection with the crime, an official said.

According to the police, the body of one Dayanand Bhagwan Kate, 55, was found with wounds near his farmland at Bopala village in Ausa tehsil on Wednesday.

On a complaint by Dayanand’s son, police launched a probe and suspected the involvement of his younger brother Devanand, 43.

During interrogation, Devanand confessed to killing the victim with the help of his minor son, the official said, adding that the brothers had a dispute over the common boundary between their fields. PTI COR NR