Man killed in leopard attack

Buldhana, Feb 14 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was killed in a leopard attack near a village in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, a Forest Department official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on February 12 when Bajirao Chavan, a resident of Matargaon village, was looking for lost cattle in the forest near the dam.

Chavan's mauled body was spotted on February 13 by a forest labourer, the official said.

The Forest department has handed over Chavan's body to his family members, he added. PTI COR CLS NSK