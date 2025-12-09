Man killed in leopard attack in Uttarakhand's Champawat, villagers demand action

Champawat, Dec 9 (PTI) A man was killed in a leopard attack in the Barakot area of Uttarakhand's ​​Champawat district early Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to the official, this is the second death due to leopard attack in the area within a month.

The incident occurred in Dhargada Tok of Churani Gram Panchayat. Dev Singh Adhikari (45) went outside his house to defecate when a leopard attacked him, killing him on the spot, they said.

After receiving information about the incident, panic spread throughout the area and people gathered at the scene. Villagers expressed their deep anger over the incident and demanded the Forest Department declare the leopard a man-eater and kill it.

The villagers said that it is the second such incident in the area within a month and it has created an atmosphere of fear among the residents.

They alleged that on Monday evening too, a leopard had attempted to attack Dev Singh Adhikari's wife.

Champawat District Magistrate Manish Kumar said the forest department team is taking necessary action. In November, a leopard had killed a man in Kotla area of Barakot.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who represents the Champawat assembly constituency, expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide assistance to the family of the deceased. He also directed the forest department to take all necessary steps in the area. PTI DPT NB NB