Man killed in motorcycle-pickup van collision, locals stage protest

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Sep 30 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was killed after a collision took place between his motorcycle and a pickup van in Jharkhand's Palamu district, triggering a protest by locals, police said.

The accident took place on Monday evening when Mukesh Kumar's two-wheeler collided with the vehicle on the Japla-Chhatarpur Main Road in an area under the Hussainabad Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

Locals blocked the road for a brief period on Tuesday morning, demanding compensation for the deceased's family, he said.

The demonstration led to a traffic jam for more than one hour, and a police team reached the spot and controlled the situation, Hussainabad Police Station officer-in-charge Sonu Kumar Choudhary said.

The deceased was a resident of Dandila village, he said.

Circle Officer (CO) Pankaj Kumar was also present at the spot and gave financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to the deceased’s father Dushrath Rajwar.

