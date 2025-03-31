Man killed in Odisha's Ganjam, 2 held

Berhampur, Mar 31 (PTI) A man was allegedly killed by an elderly person and his son over the selection of a site to stage a popular seasonal folk dance in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Jagdish Panigrahy (27) of Belagaon in the district.

The incident took place during a heated argument on Sunday evening over the selection of a ‘Danda Nata’ site, they said.

The deceased was first attacked allegedly with a stone slab and later with a knife, a police officer said.

“We have arrested the 73-year-old accused and his son for killing Panigrahy,” SP (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M said.

Panigrahy succumbed to injuries in hospital, police said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI CORR BBM RBT