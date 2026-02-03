Man killed in party brawl over money for buying chicken in southeast Delhi; four apprehended

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was arrested while three others, including a minor, were detained in connection with a murder over a monetary dispute at a party in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, a quarrel broke out over who would pay for the purchase of chicken at the party, which escalated into a brawl during which the accused allegedly hit the victim repeatedly on the head with a stick, leading to his death.

The deceased, Himanshu Kumar Chauhan alias Anshu, 20 to 25 years of age, had earlier worked in housekeeping at an establishment in Okhla Phase I but had been unemployed for the past three months, a senior police officer said.

The accused, identified as Bhavishya Kumar alias Rishi Gupta -- a friend of the deceased -- has been arrested, he added.

"The accused and the deceased were having a party at the house of the victim. A quarrel broke out over who will pay for the chicken. While initially the matter was settled and rest of the people went to buy chicken, a dispute again broke out between Rishi and Himanshu," the officer said.

Rishi allegedly hit the victim repeatedly on his head with a stick, he added.

A PCR call was received regarding a quarrel around 3.45 pm on Monday, following which a team rushed to Tughlakabad village. "Upon reaching the spot, the personnel found the bloodied body of a man lying at the entrance of a room," the officer said.

The crime team inspected the scene and collected forensic evidence. The body was later sent for a postmortem examination, police said.

The deceased, a resident of Tughlakabad village and originally from Etah district in Uttar Pradesh, is survived by his wife and a one-and-half-year-old son, they said.

The police have also apprehended three others, including a minor, and are investigating their role in the murder, they added.