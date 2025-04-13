Man killed in Prayagraj, attempt made to burn his body

Prayagraj, Apr 13 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed at a village here over some old enmity and an attempt was made to burn his body, a police official said on Sunday.

DCP (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Chandra Yadav said the incident happened at the Itaura village under Karchana police station area in the district Saturday night.

Yadav told PTI that Devi Shankar (30), a Dalit, was murdered allegedly by the man whose house he had gone to work at.

A forensic team is collecting evidence and an FIR is being registered , he said.