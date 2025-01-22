Man killed in road accident, drugs recovered from his car

Nuh, Jan 22 (PTI) A man died while his accomplice was seriously injured after the car in which they were allegedly smuggling drugs went out of control and hit a culvert on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh area, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The police have recovered 17 kg of 'chura post' (a poppy derivative drug), from their car and an FIR has been registered at Pinangwa police station, they added.

According to the police, the accident took place near village Kheri Kalan in district Nuh on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday evening.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot. In the car, a person was lying dead on the driver's seat and another person was found injured, they said, adding that the injured was rushed to a hospital.

Advertisment

A spokesperson of Nuh police said that during the search of the car 17 kg of 'chura post' was recovered from the car.

The police suspect that both the men are drug smugglers as a huge quantity of drugs have been recovered from the car, he said.

"We are trying to contact the family of the deceased. An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at Pinangwa police station and a further probe is underway," said inspector Subhash Chand, SHO of Pinangwa police station. PTI COR SUN NB NB