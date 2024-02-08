Man killed in road accident in Delhi's Mehrauli

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was killed when his cycle was hit by a speeding truck in south Delhi's Mehrauli area on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Mahadeva, hails from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and was residing in south Delhi's Rajpur Khurd area, they said.

"At 6.31 am, a call was received at the Mehrauli police station regarding a cyclist hit by a truck following which a police team rushed to the spot. Near Y-point, Chhatarpur, one person was found to be lying dead in a pool of blood and his damaged bicycle was also there," a senior police official said.

The body of the deceased was shifted to the hospital for autopsy, police said.

"Mahadeva used to take flowers from Phool Mandi, Chhatarpur, and deliver the same to the nearby houses and farm houses," he official said.

The CCTV footages are being obtained and further efforts are being made to trace the offending vehicle and the driver, he added. PTI BM AS AS