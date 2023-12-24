Man killed in road accident in UP's Amethi

Amethi, Dec 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a pick-up van here in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The accident took place on Saturday night near the Balbhadrapur Morh under the Amethi police station, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Arun Kumar Dwivedi said that Sundar Maurya died on the spot after the van hit his motorcycle from behind when he was going home.

Police have detained the van's driver and seized the vehicle, he said and added that the body has been sent for postmortem. PTI COR NAV ANB ANB