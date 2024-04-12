Man killed in road crash in city

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) A bus ferrying children to school rammed into a scooty and an auto rickshaw here on Friday morning, leaving a man dead and five others, including three school children, injured.

Police said the accident took place near ITO at 7:30 am when the bus carrying 42 school children was on way to a school in central Delhi.

The bus driver Shiv Kumar failed to apply brakes on time at the ITO red light following which his vehicle rammed into the scooty and the auto rickshaw, a police officer said.

The scooty rider identified as Abhishek Jain, a resident of Brahmpuri, auto driver Mahesh Kumar and the bus driver were injured in the collision, the officer said.

Three school children aged between 11 and 15 years also received minor injuries.

The staff from the IP Estate police station rushed the injured to a hospital where doctors declared Jain brought dead.

Jain was going to AIIMS when he met with the accident, police said, adding the injured were admitted to the LNJP hospital.

An officer said a case under appropriate sections has been registered at the IP Estate police station and the family members of the deceased and injured have been informed. PTI ALK DV DV