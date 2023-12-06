Man killed in road crash in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was killed after the auto-rickshaw he was travelling in was hit by an unidentified vehicle in this district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said, Khushaliram, a farmer, was travelling to Bareilly city to sell his produce. He died on the spot in the accident, the SP said.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and they are trying to identify the vehicle that hit the auto-rickshaw and arrest its driver. PTI COR CDN CDN CK CK