Man killed in road-rage incident in Navi Mumbai; two booked

Thane, Feb 4 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was attacked and killed by two unidentified two-wheeler riders in a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The police have registered a murder case in connection with the attack that occurred in Kharghar on Sunday night, an official said.

He said the victim, Shivkumar Roshanlal Sharma, a resident of Vashi, was riding his two-wheeler on the Belpada-Utsav Chowk road when he allegedly cut in front of two persons on a scooter.

The official said that angered by the manoeuvre, the accused duo stopped Sharma's scooter and confronted him. One of them grabbed the victim, while the other accused hit him on the head with a helmet.

He said Sharma collapsed on the spot, and passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The official said the police are examining CCTV footage from the area and gathering witness statements to trace the perpetrators. PTI COR ARU