Man killed in road rage incident, one arrested

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly killing a person by attacking him with a concrete block during a road rage incident in Santacruz (East), police said.

Ahmed Ansari, the accused, had allegedly hit Omprakash Mahul Sharma (41) with a `paver block' (used to pave footpaths) on Sunday.

Ansari, who was riding a motorbike with his wife, suddenly stopped in front of Sharma which led to a heated argument, the official said.

The couple then attacked Sharma. Ansari allegedly picked up a paver block from the road and hit Sharma on the face multiple times.

Sharma was taken to hospital by some passersby, and was allowed to go home after treatment.

But on Monday he fell unconscious. He was again admitted to hospital where he died on Wednesday, said the official.

Vakola police had earlier booked Ansari for an attempt to murder. Following Sharma's death, he was arrested under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation was underway, the official added. PTI ZA KRK