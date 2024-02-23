Man killed in stray cattle attack in south Delhi's Tigri

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A 42-year-old man, waiting for school bus for his child, died in a stray cattle attack in south Delhi's Tigri area here, police said on Friday.

Footage from a CCTV camera showed the animal goring Subhash Kumar Jha, a resident of Khanpur, and pound him with its hoofs as he lay on road.

In the video, Jha's son could be seen screaming for help. The cow stomped on Jha's chest and head a number of times after goring him.

The people standing nearby tried to save him by trying to hit the animal with sticks, the video showed. The incident took place near Jaspal Mart in Devli Mor around 8 am Thursday when Jha was waiting for a bus for his son to go to school, a police officer said.

The victim, who worked as a financier, is survived by wife and two sons, aged 7 and 13.

"He had gone to drop his younger son to school and was waiting for the bus when he was attacked by a stray cow," Manoranjan, a cousin of the victim, told PTI.

He said Jha was a native of Bihar's Araria district and had been living in the locality since 2000. His older son studies in class 9, Manoranjan said.

He said that similar animal attacks have happened in the past in the area, with several people getting injured, but no death.

Locals attributed the stray cattle problem to the illegal dairies operating in the area.

A police officer, admitting the problem of stray animals in the locality, said that they have relayed the information to the municipal corporation. "We are yet to ascertain whether it was a cow or a bull and also finding out it was owned by anybody." Another police officer said, after the incident, Jha was taken to Batra Hospital where he succumbed during treatment on Friday morning.

His body was handed over to his family after post mortem, police said.

Dr Balraj, department of forensic, senior resident, said that Jha had received multiple fractures in his ribs and injuries to his head, heart and lungs. Some bleeding also occurred in his abdomen, he said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi in a statement said that a team of veterinary department has captured nine animals in the southern zone of Khanpur area.

It said it will cut the electricity and water connections of illegal dairies being operated in the locality and seal them.

Rahul Raj, a friend of Jha, blamed for the incident the civic authorities, who, he said, failed to stop people from letting loose their cattle on streets. PTI ALK/COR/SJJ ALK VN VN