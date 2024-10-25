Man killed in suspected animal attack in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) A 55-year-old man died in a suspected animal attack in Tikarmafi area here on Friday, police said.

Jairam Prajapati had gone to a field to graze buffaloes when an animal attacked him near Talia Bagh located behind a primary school, they said.

After hearing Jairam's screams, farmers working in the nearby fields ran to rescue him but by then the animal had injured the man and escaped.

Jairam’s family took him to a community health centre in Amethi where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

DFO Amethi Ranveer Mishra said the forest department team has reached the spot, but the picture is not clear, as the footprints of the animal have not been found yet.

The reasons behind the death will be known after the post-mortem report comes, he said. PTI COR NAV NB NB