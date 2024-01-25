Man killed in Thane by unidentified persons after quarrel

Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) A 41-year-old man was killed allegedly by unidentified persons following a quarrel in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when the victim was attacked with sharp weapons behind a petrol pump in Adivali locality, an official from Manpada police station in Kalyan division said.

The victim informed his son earlier on Tuesday that he intended to start a roadside food stall with the assistance of his friends.

Late at night, the son received a call from his father's mobile number, with the caller informing that the latter was rushed to a hospital following an accident.

Advertisment

According to the police, the man succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital.

The victim's son got to know from the police that his father was involved in a quarrel with someone, which possibly led to his killing, as per the FIR registered in connection with the incident.

Some weeks back, the victim approached the police with a complaint regarding a dispute he had with some individuals. The police then registered a non-cognisable offence, the FIR said.

The Manpada police have sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Based on his son's complaint, the police registered the case against unidentified persons under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that a probe was on into the incident. PTI COR GK