Man killed in tiger attack

Chandrapur, Jan 14 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was killed by a tiger in the Nagbhid forest area of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Bhaurao Raut was working in a field, said Range Forest Officer (RFO) Bharti Bagmare.

The big cat dragged Raut inside the forest. He died on the spot due to severe injuries. Upon receiving information about the incident, officials from the Forest Department, along with the Rapid Response Unit (RRU), rushed to the spot.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK