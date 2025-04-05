Man killed in tiger attack in Chandrapur district

Chandrapur, Apr 5 (PTI) A man died in a tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday, a forest department official said.

The incident took place in the morning in Chitegaon village in Mul tehsil, he said.

"Sheshraj Nagoshe (38) had gone to water vegetables growing in his field near Uma river when he was attacked by a tiger. Financial aid was given to his kin as per government norms," the official said.

Nagoshe is survived by his parents, wife and two daughters, the official said. PTI COR BNM