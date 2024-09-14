Man killed in tiger attack in Gondia

Gondia, Sep 14 (PTI) A man was killed in a tiger attack in Jamdi forest range in Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said on Saturday.

Basantrao Dhore (44), a resident of Kalpathri, had taken his animals for grazing on Friday but failed to return home, after which villagers started a search, he said.

"His half-eaten body was found in the afternoon in compartment number 420 of the FDCM reserve forest. There were marks of the tiger's teeth on his neck," honorary wildlife warden Sawan Bahekar said. PTI COR BNM