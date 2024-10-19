Man killed in tiger attack in MP’s Seoni district

Seoni (MP), Oct 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was killed by a tiger on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district while grazing cattle in a forest corridor connecting the Pench and Kanha tiger reserves, an official said.

The big cat attacked Aditya Chavre in the Khawasa forest range, some 50 km from the district headquarters, and dragged the body for about 150 metres, said Forest Range Officer Ghanshyam Chaturvedi.

The youth and his brother had gone to graze cattle but he went deep into the forest, straying away from his sibling, the official said.

After a search, Chavre’s bloodied body was found. A tiger’s pugmarks and signs of the body being dragged were spotted there, he said.

Chavre’s family has been given financial assistance of Rs 8 lakh, while forest officials have intensified patrolling in the area, he said. PTI COR ADU NR