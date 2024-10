Nagpur, Oct 6 (PTI) A 58-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in Ramtek taluka in Nagpur on Sunday, a forest department official said.

Rajkumar Khandate, a resident of Khanora, was mauled to death by the big cat in Belda beat of Paoni forest range, he added.

The attack took place around 5 pm, he said. PTI CLS BNM