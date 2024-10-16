Man killed in tiger attack, villagers damage forest department vehicle

Nagpur, Oct 16 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was killed by a tiger in Jamunia village in Ramtek taluka of Nagpur district, Forest officials said on Wednesday.

The incident triggered an angry protest from local people earlier in the day who tried to torch the Forest Department's vehicle after damaging it.

Sukram Saryam, a resident of Tuyapar in Ramtek tehsil, was attacked by the big cat when he was headed towards his farm to guard crops on Tuesday evening.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the body of the victim was found.

Paoni Range Forest Officer (RFO) Jayesh Tayade confirmed that some people tried to burn the forest department vehicle.

This incident occurred in a village located near the core forest area.

"A forest team reached the spot early in the Wednesday morning after learning about the death of a man in a tiger attack. Forest officials held discussions with villagers and defused the situation. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh has been given to the kin of the deceased person, and patrolling intensified in the area," he added.