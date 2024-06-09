Man killed in tree branch crash

Pune, Jun 9 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was killed after a tree branch fell on him in the Bibwewadi area of Pune city on Sunday.

A senior police officer said Yogesh Vanare and his friend were standing under the tree when the incident occurred. The branch caused major injuries, resulting in Vanare's immediate death.

In a separate incident, the fire brigade department rescued three people trapped in water in the Lohegaon area of the city, which witnessed heavy downpour on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, four teenage girls fell into a drain on Katraj-Kondhwa Road, and one of them lost her life, while the fire brigade successfully rescued the other three.

Consequently, a case under Section 304 (A) was registered against the road contractor at the Kondhwa police station. PTI COR NSK