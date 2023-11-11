Man killed in UP's Ballia over minor dispute

Ballia (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was killed over a minor argument in the Bansdih area here on Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

Circle Officer Shiv Narayan Vaish said Chotelal Gupta died after being hit on the head by one Santosh Sharma.

According to police, Gupta ran a snack cart near a liquor store. Sharma hit him with a brick on the head after a minor argument. Based on a complaint lodged by Gupta's wife, the police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation, the CO said.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem, he added. PTI COR CDN RPA