Man killed in violent clash over financial dispute in Delhi's Prem Nagar; cross FIRs registered

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) A 42-year-old man died after he was accidentally hit by a brick when he tried to pacify two families involved in a violent clash over a financial dispute in Delhi's Prem Nagar, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in Prem Nagar-III, Kirari. The victim has been identified as Sunil Kumar.

Giving details of the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said Krishan Kumar, a dairy owner, had lent Rs 2.5 lakh to Rajkumar in January 2024 through Ajay and his father, Anand Kumar. But Rajkumar allegedly absconded thereafter.

"On Tuesday, when Krishan Kumar traced him, a meeting was called at Ajay and Anand Kumar’s house, where an argument escalated into a violent clash," he said.

During the scuffle, their neighbour, Sunil and his wife, intervened to pacify the two sides, but the two sides came to blows.

The DCP said a brick had been hurled during the clash, and it hit Sunil.

Sunil and Anand Kumar (60) suffered injuries and were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri. Sunil was later referred to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, where he was declared dead, the DCP said.

Based on the statement of the deceased's wife, a case was registered under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the BNS against Ajay, his father Anand Kumar, mother Sumitra and aunt Pushpa. Police said three of the accused — Pushpa, Sumitra and Anand Kumar — have been arrested.

"Meanwhile, Anand Kumar also alleged that he was assaulted with sticks by Krishan Dhankar, his wife Geeta Devi and their son Himanshu alias Monu," the DCP added.

Acting on his complaint and medical examination, police registered another case under section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the BNS. Krishan Dhankar, his wife and his son were arrested, the officer said. Further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ HIG