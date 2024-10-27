Man killed in wall collapse in Thane district

Thane, Oct 27 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was killed when a wall collapsed on him at a rice mill in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The victim had allegedly climbed over the wall of the rice mill in Amnepada locality in Bhiwandi to remove bricks when it suddenly gave away and collapsed on him, an official said.

While the incident occurred on October 24, the victim, Ajay Raju More, was rushed to a hospital in Kalyan, where doctors declared him dead a day later, he said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, and further probe is underway, the official said. PTI COR ARU