Man killed in wall collapse in UP

Amethi (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A 70-year-old man died after a wall of his kutcha house collapsed due to rains here, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The deceased, Ramdayal, died on the spot in the incident that took place in Baraulia village in the Jamo area here on Saturday night, they said.

Ramdayal was standing next to the wall when it collapsed on him. No other member of his family was injured in the incident, police said.

Station House Officer, Jamo, Dilip Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR ABN DIV DIV