Man killed in wall collapse in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) A 61-year-old man died in a wall collapse incident here, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Haliyapur SHO Anju Mishra said on Thursday Farooq Ahmed was digging a peg near the wall of his kutcha house to tie his buffalo when suddenly the wall collapsed on him.

Ahmed, a resident of Newada village in Sultanpur, died on the spot, the officer said.

His family has refused to conduct a post-mortem examination and said they will perform the last rites as per customs, the SHO added. PTI COR NAV HIG NB