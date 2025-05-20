Man killed in west Delhi for objecting to sister's relationship; one arrested

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death by a group of three persons in west Delhi's Khyala area after he objected to the relationship between his sister and one of the accused, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Anmol alias Hunny (23), Pritpal (25) and Piyush alias Pannu (23), the official said, adding that Pritpal has been arrested.

The deceased, identified as Ishmeet Singh, was brought to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital in an unconscious condition by his father on May 19 and succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“Preliminary inquiry revealed that the incident was triggered by a long-standing dispute between Ishmeet and the prime accused, Anmol, over the latter’s relationship with Ishmeet’s sister,” a senior police officer said.

Ishmeet’s family had reportedly opposed the relationship and warned Anmol to sever ties. Ishmeet had also counselled him several times, which allegedly led to mounting animosity between the two.

"On the evening of May 19, Ishmeet returned home and found Anmol and two of his associates — Pritpal and Piyush — standing near his residence. A quarrel broke out between them, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation," he said.

The accused allegedly overpowered Ishmeet and began assaulting him with punches and kicks. During the attack, one of the assailants stabbed Ishmeet on his left leg, causing serious injury. The group fled the scene immediately after the assault.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered. Multiple teams have been deployed to carry out raids in possible hideouts to trace and arrest the absconding accused. PTI SSJ AMJ SSJ AMJ AMJ