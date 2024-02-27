Man killed in wild elephant attack in Kerala's Munnar

Idukki: Human-animal conflict continued to haunt Kerala, with a man being killed in an attack by a stray wild elephant in Kannimala estate near the tourist town of Munnar in this hilly district.

Advertisment

Some other passengers were in the autorickshaw when the vehicle was attacked by the elephant on Monday night, police said.

The deceased person was identified as Suresh Kumar, also known as Mani, an autorickshaw driver from here, they added.

Wayanad, another hilly district in the state, recently witnessed massive protests by local people due as two persons were killed in attacks by wild elephants.

Various political parties announced roadblocks and other protests in the Munnar area on Tuesday, seeking intervention by the authorities to address the increasing human-animal conflict in the region.