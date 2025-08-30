Man killed in wild elephant attack in TN's Nilgiris district

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Aug 30 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed in an attack by a wild elephant in Manjoor area about 34 km from here, in Nilgiris district, a forest department official said on Saturday.

A team of forest department personnel who reached a private estate in the hilly district found a man dead near an electric fence that has been set up on agricultural land.

"It is suspected that he could have been attacked by the wild elephant on the night of August 29," an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Sukunda Rao. The police have registered a case and are investigating. PTI Cor JSP ROH