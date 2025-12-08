Man killed in wild elephant attack, mob damages forest office in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 8 (PTI) A 68-year-old man died in a wild elephant herd attack at Kuttichira near Chalakudy on Monday, following which enraged residents vandalised the local forest department office protesting frequent animal incursions.

The deceased was identified as Subrahmanian alias Subran, a resident of Chaipankuzhy, Kuttichira here.

According to police, Subrahmanian encountered a wild elephant herd that had strayed into the area while walking to a tea stall around 6 am.

The animals reportedly charged at him and trampled him to death.

Though locals chased the elephants away, Subrahmanian succumbed on the spot, police said.

Protesting against frequent wild animal incursions in the region, residents gathered in front of the Chaipankuzhy forest station.

The protest turned violent as the agitators allegedly vandalised equipment inside the station and damaged the windshield of a vehicle parked outside.

Police at Vellikulangara station said a case has been registered in connection with Subrahmanian’s death.

His body was handed over to the family after the postmortem.

A separate case was registered against seven persons, including a former panchayat president, for causing damage to government property, they added.