Man killed, kin injured in tiger attack in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, May 22 (PTI) A 55-year-old shepherd was killed and another injured in a tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place in Kosambi Chek village in Mul tehsil under Chichpally forest range when Bandu Urade and his kin Kishore Urade (35) were grazing cattle, he said.

"In the tiger attack, Bandu died on the spot, while Kishore is injured and hospitalised. A forest department team inspected the spot, after which seven camera traps were placed to monitor the tiger's movement. The kin of the deceased has been given initial compensation of Rs 50,000," he added. PTI COR BNM