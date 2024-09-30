Man killed near BSF firing range in Indore: Magisterial inquiry ordered

Indore, Sep 30 (PTI A magisterial inquiry was ordered on Monday into the death of a man near the Revati Shooting Range of Border Security Force (BSF) in Indore, an official said.

Balaram Rathore (45) died of bullet wounds near the range on September 24.

"District authorities ordered the magistral probe under Section 196 of the Indian Civil Defence Code 2023. An additional district magistrate (ADM) will investigate under what circumstances the shooting took place and who is responsible for it," the official said.

"Rathore was supervising the construction work of a building when he was shot. The distance by road of the range from the accident site is about 2.5 kilometres. It is 1.5 kilometres by air. As per the post mortem report, the bullet that hit him was from a special long-range gun," a police official said.

The bullet hit him after spinning from top to bottom, he said, adding that 20 labourers at the site, however, had told police they did not hear any sound.

No empty bullet shell was found at the site of the incident either, the police official said.

Rathore belonged to the Kshatriya Kaluta community. Suresh Patel, president of an outfit representing the community, said a memorandum had been given to the Madhya Pradesh government for a probe as well compensation and a government job to the deceased's kin. PTI HWP LAL BNM