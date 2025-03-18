Man killed, nephew injured in dispute over tin shed in Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) A quarrel over the removal of a tin shed on disputed land turned violent here, leading to the death of a senior citizen and injuries to his nephew, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Babhannamai village on Monday evening.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durgesh Kumar Singh said, "On Monday evening, an argument over a tin shed on a disputed land escalated into a physical fight between two groups.

"Umesh Chandra alias Ramji Ojha (62) and his nephew Sitanshu Ojha (24) sustained serious injuries. Both were rushed to the trauma centre in Raniganj, where doctors provided first aid before referring them to the medical college," he said.

However, upon arrival at the medical college, doctors declared Umesh Chandra dead, while Sitanshu is under treatment, the officer said.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem.

"Legal proceedings are underway, but no formal complaint has been received yet. A case will be registered once a written complaint is filed," Singh added.