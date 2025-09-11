Man killed outside Mumbai bar after intervening in fight between accused and eatery's manager

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed outside a bar in Malad in north Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, a police official said.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, while three are on the run, he added.

"Kalpesh Bhanushali was killed when he intervened in an argument between accused Sanjay Makwana and the bar manager. Makwana was angry after being told by the manager that food could not be served since the eatery had shut for the day. Makwana and Bhanushali also had a spat at the time," he said.

"Makwana later came to the spot with his associates and attacked Bhanushali with a beer bottle and sharp weapons. He died on the spot. Makwana was arrested for murder, while efforts are on to nab his three associates," the Malad police station official added. PTI ZA BNM