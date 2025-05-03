Man killed over alleged motorcycle theft

Nagpur, May 3 (PTI) A 31-year-old man was murdered for allegedly stealing a motorcycle in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday, they said.

"The deceased, Satish Kalidas Meshram, a daily wage worker, was accused of stealing a motorcycle belonging to the relative of the attacker. Enraged over the alleged theft, Vishal alias Vicky Kailash Shende (23) confronted Meshram near Bhandewadi railway station," an official said.

During the altercation, the accused attacked Meshram with a sharp weapon on his neck and head, in which the victim was critically-injured. Meshram was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, he said.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim's wife, a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and the accused was arrested soon afterwards, the police said, adding that the case was being investigated. PTI COR NP